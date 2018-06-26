There’s something in the water! Chip Gaines revealed that his pig gave birth just days after his wife, Joanna, welcomed their fifth child.

Errbody having babies round here.. #farmLife A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

“Errbody having babies round here.. #farmLife,” the 43-year-old Fixer Upper alum captioned a photo of his pig surrounded by six little piglets.

The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on Saturday, June 23. “And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” Chip tweeted. “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

The 40-year-old mom shared the first photos of the little guy and his name with her 7.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday. “Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna captioned pics of her youngest child. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

In the sweet pics, Crew and Joanna cozy up together in a hospital bed and Chip reassuringly holds his wife of 15 years.

The former HGTV stars’ four other children — Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — also wait outside their mom’s hospital room to meet their little brother for the first time in one of the adorable shots. “One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born,” Joanna captioned the photo. “They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother.”

Joanna shared another pic of her newborn nuzzled against her chest on Monday, June 25. She wrote of the heartwarming moment: “Cuddle bug.”

