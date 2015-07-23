Chris Brown Held in Philippines After Dispute: “What the F–k?”

Chris Brown is having some trouble saying "Deuces" to his fans in the Philippines. The "Forever" singer, 26, was banned from leaving the Philippines on Wednesday, July 22, according to multiple reports.

Brown was in the country to perform at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, July 21. The concert went down as planned, with the singer playing his hits to a packed crowd.

Breezy is now facing heat for another show, however, as his exit from the Philippines was halted because of a concert that he canceled months ago. The "Don't Wake Me Up" singer was scheduled to perform a New Year's Eve show at the massive Philippine Arena, but pulled out of the gig just hours before he was expected to take the stage.

"TeamBreezyManila! Due to unfortunate circumstances I can't bring in the new year with you…" he wrote at the time. "Too bad since the Philippines Arena is one of the best arenas in the world… #TeamBreezyManila I'll see you in spring."

Unfortunately for Brown, Tuesday's show does not seem to be enough of a consolation prize for the abandoned New Year's Eve celebration. According to the Associated Press, a complaint from Maligaya Development Corp. and the Iglesia ni Cristo group, which owns the Arena, claims that Brown still took home his $1 million payment for the show, despite not showing up.

"Can somebody please tell me what the f–k is going on?" Brown said in an Instagram video on Wednesday that has since been deleted, according to The Guardian. "I don’t know. I’m reading headline after headline. What the f–k? What the f–k is going on?"

The AP report added that an Immigration Bureau spokesperson told the news organization in a text message that Brown "had not applied for the emigration clearance he needs to leave Manila." As of Thursday morning, there was no update from the singer's camp as to when he will be able to take his private jet out of the country.

Brown had a show scheduled in Hong Kong this week, and is also expected to perform in Tel Aviv and Cyprus in the coming days, but his plans may be affected by his situation in the Philippines.

