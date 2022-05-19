Sending his best wishes? Chris Brown seemingly offered his congrats to ex-girlfriend Rihanna after news broke that she welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky.

“Congratulations,” the “Kiss Kiss” singer, 33, wrote in his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 19, alongside emojis of a red heart, prayer hands and a pregnant person. The post didn’t mention the Barbados native, 34, by name, but Brown shared the message soon after Us Weekly confirmed that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and the “Peso” rapper, 33, welcomed their first child in Los Angeles, five months after the duo announced they were expecting. The couple were friends and colleagues for years before they made their red carpet debut in December 2019.

Last month, Brown confirmed that he and Diamond Brown welcomed their first child together earlier this year. The Stomp the Yard actor reposted a photo of Lovely Symphani, now 4 months, in April.

Brown became a father in May 2014 when he welcomed daughter Royalty, now 7, with Nia Guzman. He also shares son Aeko, 2, with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

The Think Like a Man star and Rihanna started dating in 2008, but they split the following year after Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation, as well as community service and domestic violence counseling.

The duo later rekindled their romance in 2012 before splitting again in 2013. Two years later, the “Love on the Brain” songstress opened up about how she felt answering questions about the attack years after it happened.

“It’s in the past, and I don’t want to say, ‘Get over it,’ because it’s a very serious thing that is still relevant; it’s still real,” the Savage x Fenty designer told Vanity Fair in October 2015. “A lot of women, a lot of young girls, are still going through it. A lot of young boys too. It’s not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can’t just dismiss it like it wasn’t anything, or I don’t take it seriously. But, for me, and anyone who’s been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it.”

In May 2018, Rihanna slammed Snapchat for an advertisement that included images of her and her ex-boyfriend. The ad asked users if they’d rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

The Grammy winner responded to the controversial spot with a scathing message shared via Instagram. “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!” she wrote at the time. “This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them … but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet …. you let us down! Shame on you.”

