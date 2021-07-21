Not the same! Chris Harrison returned to social media to respond to fans who say they miss him as the host of The Bachelorette.

“You think @chrisbharrison misses us as much as we miss him? #TheBachelorette,” one fan wrote via Twitter. “I truly do!” the former longtime host, 49, responded on Wednesday, July 21.

In a separate tweet, he acknowledged a Canadian viewer who noted that “the shows just aren’t the same” without Harrison.

“Miss you all too. So many loyal fans up in Canada. Thank you!” the Texas native wrote.

After yet another social media user told him that they “love” and “miss” him, Harrison replied, “Love all of you too. Always have, always will!”

The ABC personality, who officially left the Bachelor franchise in June, last tweeted in February. As of Wednesday, his bio on the site still reads, “Host of the Bachelor franchise and pretty much all things involving crying, roses & relationships!”

Harrison initially decided to temporarily step down from the series after he came under fire in February for his apparent defense of controversial season 25 contestant (and eventual winner) Rachael Kirkconnell, who made headlines after her past racially insensitive social media posts resurfaced.

While the Perfect Letter writer apologized multiple times, he soon announced his plan to sit out of his hosting duties for the rest of Matt James’ Bachelor season, which concluded in March. Later that month, Harrison appeared on Good Morning America, telling fans he planned to return to the series.

“I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” he said at the time. “I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change.”

Nevertheless, ABC revealed in March that former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would take over hosting duties for Katie Thurston’s season of the show. Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that David Spade would be one of a number of rotating hosts for Bachelor in Paradise season 7, set to premiere in August. The announcement came just days before Harrison confirmed that he was leaving the franchise for good.

Since his departure, a number of fans and Bachelor Nation members have decided to give up on watching the franchise.

“My husband [former Bachelor Sean Lowe] is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls,” Catherine Giudici said during a June launch party for the UnFiltered dating app. “It’s been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning.”