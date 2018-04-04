New couple alert! Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are a couple, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Chris and Annabelle are dating! She was seeing someone else when they met,” the insider tells Us. “They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.”

The Wrinkle in Time star, 37, and The Mummy actress, 33, fueled romance rumors after they were photographed together at London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, March 29.

“Annabelle is totally Chris’ type,” the pal adds, noting that the new pair have even vacationed in Hawaii together.

Pine rarely talks publicly about his relationships. In fact, the Princess Diaries actor refused to discuss his love life when The Hollywood Reporter profiled him in January 2014, telling the publication at the time, “That’s something that I don’t really want to talk about.”

However, the Star Trek actor confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres in November 2014 that he is single.

Wallis opened up about keeping her love life out of the spotlight in a June 2017 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. “It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” the blonde beauty explained. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”

Pine previously dated beauty queen Íris Björk Jóhannesdóttir in 2014 and was briefly linked to model Dominique Piek in 2013. Meanwhile, Wallis dated Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016.

