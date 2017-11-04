Chris Pratt returned to Instagram for the first time since he and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their separation in August after eight years together.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 38, went to a screening of Thor: Ragnarok with his adorable son, Jack, and friends on Friday, November 3. The doting dad shared a sweet snap on Saturday, November 4, of himself posing with his son and a pal as they stretched out their arms and made muscles in front of a Thor poster, captioning it as “HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe.”

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the Office alum snacked on a giant tub of popcorn as he watched the movie at the Arclight Hollywood with his son and a female and male friend.

The photo marked the first time Pratt posted on his formerly active social media account and his fans took notice, with many of them welcoming him back to Instagram.

As previously reported, Pratt and Faris, with whom he shares custody of their 5-year-old son, announced their separation in joint statements in August on social media, which have since been deleted. The former couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and wed in 2009.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statements read. “We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The exes remain friendly, with Pratt telling photographers that Faris “did great” at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September: “Anna did an amazing job. She rules! She was great. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great.”

Likewise, the Mom star, 40, had nothing but kind words about Pratt during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October, where she said, “We’re great friends and we always will be … Life is too short.”

Faris has most recently been linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

