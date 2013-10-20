Daddy's home! Proud papa Chris Pratt couldn't wait to get home to his baby boy Jack, 13 months, on Thursday, Oct. 17, and shared the photo to prove it!

"Home. At last," the Parks and Recreation star wrote via Twitter. Alongside the tweet, the 34-year-old actor shared a photo of himself holding up a smiling Jack on his shoulder as if he were flying. The look-alike, father-son duo couldn't look happier to see each other.

"He's at a really adorable phase," Pratt's wife Anna Faris gushed back in May of their son. "He's not crawling, but he sort of wiggles. He coos and he giggles and he makes funny, funny noises."

As for her hubby of four years, Faris finds Pratt irresistible when he spends time with their little boy. "He feeds the baby almost every morning so I can sleep in…It's very sexy to watch him be a dad," she gushed.

Just last month, the Mom actress also shared a photo of Jack trying to feed himself. The result? It got a bit messy! "So awesome my child can feed himself — now I can go back to bed," she joked via Twitter, posting a photo of Jack with food all over his face.

