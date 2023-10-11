Chris Stapleton fans in Texas will have to wait a little bit longer to hear “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Stapleton, 45, announced on Wednesday, October 11, that he is rescheduling his upcoming concerts in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette because of illness. “I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” he wrote in a statement shared via Instagram. “I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal.”

The new shows have been rescheduled for November 16, 17 and 18. “I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” Stapleton added. (Concertgoers who cannot attend the rescheduled dates are eligible for refunds at their point of purchase.)

Stapleton is gearing up for the release of his fifth album, Higher, which drops on Friday, November 10. Earlier this year, he revealed that the new LP doesn’t include any guest artists or cover songs. “It wasn’t necessarily an intent, it was just what happened, so we’ll see how that goes,” he said during a SiriusXM interview in July, adding that his wife, Morgane Stapleton, will be featured on the record. “My wife is my eternal collaborator, so she’s on there singing with us as usual.”

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these couples are in it for the long haul. Superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages — and their chemistry is still electric on stage after more than 20 years together. The twosome tied the knot in 1996 and went […]

In May, Chris took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. He’d previously been nominated for the trophy four times but had never won.

“Well, I’m shocked — truly. By any imaginable metric I don’t deserve this, but thank you,” he said during his acceptance speech. “There’s so many other great people in this category. I stand up and I play music. That’s what I try to do every night. I write songs and I make records.”

He continued: “I never thought of myself as somebody who’d win this award. I’m so grateful for each and every person who works so hard to make us able to do what we do — my wife Morgane, thank you.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: A Complete Guide to Chris Stapleton's Big Family The joy of his life. Chris Stapleton continues to prioritize his family even while he’s on the road. The “Traveller” artist met his now-wife, Morgane Stapleton, while they were both writing songs for the same Nashville publishing company. They exchanged vows in 2007 and have continued to collaborate with one another since. “Make no mistake, […]

He concluded by dedicating his win to his and Morgane’s five kids: Waylon, Ada, twins Macon and Samuel, and a fifth child, born in 2019, whose name has not been revealed.

“I”m really at a loss of what to say, but I want to say, my kids sitting at home, they give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife’s time so we can do this,” Chris told the audience. “This is for them.”