Murdered Shanann Watts’ Brother Details Family’s ‘Horrific Nightmare’ As He Thanks Well-Wishers

The brother of Shanann Watts wrote about his family’s heartache in the wake of the murder of the pregnant mom and her two daughters, who were allegedly killed by her husband, Chris Watts.

Frankie Rzucek thanked people for their well wishes in a Facebook post on Friday, September 7, writing, “I just wanted to take a minute and thank everyone who has helped us in every way possible. From best friends and family to people from all over THE WORLD… Its truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this family, its an indescribable feeling when people all over the globe reach out just to send their condolences or be a listening ear.”

As previously reported, 34-year-old Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a son she planned to name Nico, was killed along with her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in Frederick, Colorado, last month. Her husband, 33, has been charged with nine felonies in their deaths, including five charges of first-degree murder.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever dreamt such a horrific nightmare and just plain heartbreaking tragedy would ever happen to my regular ol happy family,” Rzucek wrote on Facebook. “Our whole world was flipped on its head and changed our lives forever. We lost so much in a blink of an eye, but we also gained love and support from people all over and they became part of our FAMILY. I’ve never felt so loved in all my life, we can’t thank you all enough. May God bless each and every one of you. We love you all… The Rzuceks.”

“To my beautiful Sister Shanann, you’re truly an inspiration,” he continued. “Now the world can see why I always looked up to you and I promise to carry on your legacy. Love always, your little brother. Xoxo Ps. You changed the world without even knowing. I hope we made you proud. Xox love Jr.”

Chris Watts claimed in an affidavit obtained by Us Weekly that he told Shanann that he was having an affair with a coworker and wanted to separate. He then told police that he saw “Shanann actively strangling Celeste” as their other daughter lay unresponsive on a bed and “went into a rage and ultimately strangled Shanann to death.”

He is being held in prison without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 19. The murder charges carry a minimum sentence of life in prison and a maximum of the death penalty.

