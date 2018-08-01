Chrissy Metz will need an entire box of tissues when Mandy Moore ties the knot with fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith. The 37-year-old This Is Us actress recently watched the couple perform a song together and she felt more than just goose-bumps.

“My best friend and I were sobbing,” Metz, 37, told Us Weekly while attending the recent Sideswiped premiere in Los Angeles. “He wrote a song for her and literally, I’m like, ‘I need to make a T-shirt that says, ‘Love Me Like Taylor Loves Mandy’ because . . . tears. In tears.”

Metz’s NBC costar, who announced her return to music on July 13, has found the perfect match with Dawes frontman Goldsmith. “Their voices together and their love for each other it’s just beyond,” Metz gushed to Us. “I’m excited.”

Earlier this month, Moore, 34, revealed she and the 32-year-old musician aren’t even close to sending out wedding invites. “I haven’t started [planning] yet!” she told Us on July 26. Back in September, the A Walk to Remember actress, who was previously married to rocker Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016, told Us the “second go-around” would be a low-key affair. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again,” she explained. “I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

As for Metz, she split from cameraman boyfriend Josh Stancil in March, and is hopeful that she will find her Taylor. “Should it happen and should it be meant to be, it will be,” the Sierra Burger Is a Loser star told Us. “But also getting older, I’m particular. I’m particular about the things I don’t want to settle for.

