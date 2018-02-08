When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend slip away for a child-free meal, they are guilty of breaking out their phones — but it has nothing to do with Instagram withdrawal. The parents just want to look at pictures of their 22-month-old daughter, Luna.

“We never thought we’d be those people,” Teigen told Us Weekly recently at a Vita Coco Coconutmilk event. “But it’s fun. She went sledding for the first time, and we shared videos of that on date night.”

Teigen, 32, can’t believe how fast her first-born is growing up. (Luna will 2 in in April!) “She’s such a toddler,” the supermodel told Us. “She’s a new human this week. I never like to brag about any of her milestones because next week it’ll be a different story.”

But some things remain consistent with Luna. “She likes old-school things,” the Cravings cookbook author revealed. “She’s crazy about filing nails. Like, she thinks thinks manicurists are the kings and queens of the world. So I got her a nail kit — and she goes to town on that.”

Luna will soon have to share with a sibling. Teigen and her R&B singer husband are expecting their second child, a baby boy. And Teigen admits she has no idea what to expect when it comes to juggling two little ones.

“I’ve never really been around children, aside form Luna,” she admitted to Us. “I don’t know what’s normal, so I’m excited to see how they compare, learning process-wise. I don’t know if she’s a genius!”

Teigen announced she and Legend are expanding their family in an adorable Instagram video in November. In the sweet clip, she asked Luna, “What’s in here?” prompting the toddler to respond excitedly, “BB!”

