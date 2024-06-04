Your account
Celebrity News

Chrissy Teigen Documents ‘Worst Nightmare’ During Airplane Takeoff: ‘I Was Bracing for Impact’

By
Feature Chrissy Teigen Documents Terrifying Takeoff on Airplane
Chrissy TeigenIlya S. Savenok/Getty Images for JBL

Chrissy Teigen is grateful to be alive after documenting her “worst nightmare” on an airplane during takeoff.

“We just had something called an ‘erroneous takeoff,’” Teigen, 38, told fans in an Instagram Story on Monday, June 3. “I don’t even know what ‘erroneous’ means, to be honest with you. We were going a thousand miles an hour to take off and then came to a complete stop.”

She continued: “And for, like, three seconds, I was bracing for impact — like absolutely positive that we were breaking because we were going to hit something and we didn’t. And I became very religious all of a sudden.”

The model recalled saying “praise the Lord,” noting the passengers were then “going back to the gate.”

“I’m so grateful for these pilots and the plane for doing what it was supposed to do,” she said.

Chrissy Teigen Documents Terrifying Takeoff on Airplane
Chrissy Teigen Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“@johnlegend please answer your phone I’m on final destination,” she captioned the video.

Teigen and husband John Legend, who tied the knot in 2013, share four children: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 14 months, and Wren, 12 months.

In another clip, Teigen explained that her “worst nightmare is documenting your flight” before a plane crash, adding, “Like, ‘Oh, here’s the plane and here’s the menu.’ And then all my last photos on the Daily Mail would be like, ‘She had beer cheese. Her last meal was beer cheese,’” she noted before bursting into tears.

“I’m so happy,” she concluded the clip. “This plane is so happy. We’re laughing hysterically and don’t blow this up any more than you will. We’re good. We’re OK.”

Chrissy Teigen Documents Terrifying Takeoff on Airplane John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gotham/FilmMagic

Teigen has been going through the gamut of scary situations lately. Last month, she shared pictures and videos of herself wearing a neck brace via social media, revealing a minor injury.

“Oh, my God. I’m fine. Everybody’s reaching out. I’m OK,” she stated via her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s a CVS neckband and I just can’t rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well. And that’s all. There’s no story, I promise.”

Despite the close call on the airplane and the neck injury, Teigen has still been able to have some fun. In April, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Legend, 45, took their family of six to Thailand for a vacation getaway.

“Chrissy and I have been coming to Thailand together for 17 years now,” Legend captioned a slideshow of snaps from their trip via Instagram. “Loved bringing all our babies for Spring Break 🇹🇭❤️🇹🇭❤️🇹🇭❤️🇹🇭.”

