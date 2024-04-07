John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took the whole brood to Thailand for vacation.

“Chrissy and I have been coming to Thailand together for 17 years now. Loved bringing all our babies for Spring Break,” Legend, 45, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7. The post included a carousel of photos of the couple and their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 12 months, and Wren, 10 months.

In one snap, Teigen, 38, poses in a kayak with daughter Luna, while others show the family out on a boat, at an indoor playground, dressed in traditional Thai garb, exploring caves or out to eat. Another set of photos shared by Legend via Instagram featured more photos of his kids, as well as his progress on a Lego Star Wars spaceship.

“A few more… Yes I finished my lego spaceship (hardest one I’ve done) and no I didn’t try to take it back home 😫,” Legend wrote in the caption.

Teigen, for her part, began sharing photos from the family’s trip via Instagram earlier in the week, with a Monday, April 1, post showing all four children packed into the back of a tuk-tuk, or three-wheeled taxi, as well as more sweet snaps of the family posing with Tiegen’s relatives. “My family!” the model captioned the post. (Teigen’s maternal relatives hail from Thailand.)

It’s no secret that Teigen and Legend love bonding with their children, but they’ve also been open about needing time to themselves as a married couple.

“Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids,” The Voice coach shared at the Voices of Beauty Summit on March 27 in Los Angeles. According to Legend, a staycation means “getting away from the kids, going to a spa and just [enjoying] each other’s company” as a way to de-stress from their busy schedules.

“If you don’t take those moments to reset [and] if you don’t intentionally take those moments, I think then time can get away from you because you’re always going to have something to do,” Legend added. “You’re always going to have work to do.” The couple has been together for 17 years and officially tied the knot in 2013.

Legend and Teigen welcomed two children in 2023: Esti in January after IVF treatment, and Wren six months later via surrogate. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June 2023 after Wren was born. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple was happy with the size of their family. “Four is enough,” the source said. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”