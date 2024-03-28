John Legend and Chrissy Teigen love spending time with their four children, however, they also make sure they plan time away from their kids to relax.

Legend, 45, said that he and his wife Teigen, 38, regularly enjoy a retreat to focus on their relationship.

“Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids,” The Voice coach revealed at the Voices of Beauty Summit on Wednesday, March 27, in Los Angeles. The couple share Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 14 months, and Wren, 9 months, who was born via a surrogate.

Legend explains that the staycation involves “getting away from the kids, going to a spa and just [enjoying] each other’s company.” He added that with their busy schedules, he and his wife need that time to de-stress from their careers and raise their family.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.

“If you don’t take those moments to reset [and] if you don’t intentionally take those moments, I think then time can get away from you because you’re always going to have something to do,” Legend continued. “You’re always going to have work to do.”

The couple met in 2006 while filming his “Stereo” music video. They were engaged in December 2011 and married in September 2013 in Como, Italy. That year, Legend dedicated his 14-times platinum song, “All of Me,” to Teigen.

In 2023, they returned to Italy to celebrate their tenth anniversary and renew their vows.

Now after more than 17 years of being together, Legend and Teigen are dedicated to keeping their marriage strong.

“I think you have to be intentional about having me-time or couple time so you can focus on your mental health together, your relationship, all of that,” the EGOT winner continued. “And I think that’s important.”

Earlier this week, the couple enjoyed time together during date night at Donatella Versace’s new Palazzo Versace hotel in Macau, China.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids ... Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

“Thank you to the incredible @donatella_versace for having us at your beautiful new hotel in the @grandlisboapalace Macau!,” Teigen captioned Instagram photos of their getaway on March 26. “If you are able to go, there is the most insannnne kids section of a department store I have ever seen in my entire life!! every brand every toy every shirt everything ever, it is bananas 💗💗💗.”

Legend loved his wife’s posts, reacting with three love heart eye emojis, “😍😍😍.”

While the couple have been solid for years, Teigen has previously admitted that earlier in their relationship, she was very jealous when Legend would interact with his female fans.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this, like at the end of the night,” she said in January on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show.

However, Teigen says she is no longer bothered when her husband gets close and personal in concert.

When Cohen, 55, asked how she feels about seeing Legend bringing girls on stage now, Teigen responded. “Honestly, I couldn’t care less.”