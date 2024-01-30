Chrissy Teigen Admits That Her Mind Wanders During Sex With John Legend

When it comes to sharing intimate time with husband John Legend, Chrissy Teigen confessed that her thoughts often distract her.

While playing a game on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore asked Teigen, 38, whether her mind ever wanders during sex. “Yeah, all the time,” Teigen candidly admitted.

Teigen went on to note that her mind can be transported anywhere. “Is the door locked? Is my spray tan coming off?” she said, listing examples of what she thinks about. “So much.”

In addition to her NSFW comments, Teigen also gushed about her sweet relationship with Legend, whom she married in 2013. “He’s as good and pure as you could imagine a man to be. He really is that good,” she shared. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, is he so nice?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, he’s nice. He’s sweet. He’s kind. But, he’s, like, brilliant.’ … His levels of empathy for other people, and he’s just like a, I don’t know, a sponge of kindness and goodness.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.

After all that gushing, Teigen couldn’t resist poking fun at the Grammy winner, 45, and his fashion choices. “Ever since he started The Voice, really, his style really became poppier and much more in your face,” Teigen joked. “And yeah, I find myself going out with him sometimes, I’m like, ‘We know you’re John Legend already. You don’t have to wear this much print on print on print on print.’”

Teigen met Legend on the set of his 2006 music video for “Stereo,” and the pair got engaged five years later. The couple went on to welcome four kids: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 12 months, and Wren, 7 months. Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 and later revealed she and Legend had named their late son Jack.

Having been together for more than a decade, Teigen and Legend have figured out how to maintain a healthy romance. “Keeping their relationship hot is a priority,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that the duo frequently “schedule date nights” and enjoy dining out.

“Chrissy feels so lucky to have a husband who is as romantic as he is attractive,” the insider added.

The couple also bond over their shared love of Bravo. “Everything that I know about Bravo, he knows about Bravo too,” Teigen shared on the Monday, January 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live!. “He’ll play football, but he’ll still pay attention to Bravo. I mean, that’s a match [made] in heaven.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Family Album Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

Despite their fan status, Teigen revealed that Legend had an awkward response when she recently invited Summer House’s Carl Radke to share a ride on their private jet. “[Carl] was like, ‘Hey, man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.’ It was so sweet, and John was like, for a minute I could see John being a little … ,” Teigen revealed during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, January 25.

When asked by host Andy Cohen whether Legend was jealous of Radke, 39, Teigen said she thought so. “He’s got the tight pants, and he looks great,” she quipped. “[John’s] like, ‘Yeah. [Carl’s] sober and he’s just, like, a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude.’”