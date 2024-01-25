Chrissy Teigen admitted that John Legend had a bit of a surprising reaction to meeting Summer House star Carl Radke for the first time.

“We saw Carl at Sundance and I’m at the point now with Bravo stars where I think we’re friends,” Teigen, 38, explained on a Thursday, January 25, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “ I have never met Carl. I’ve never spoken to him, but we saw each other at I think the Variety booth thing and, in my mind, he had a really complicated flight back to New York. He didn’t. It was like a Delta first-class direct, but I was like, ‘You should come with us.’”

Radke, 38, ended up agreeing to come on Legend, 45, and Teigen’s private jet, however, Radke and Legend had an awkward interaction once they boarded the plane.

“It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like, he didn’t pop up to give him a big hug or anything so Carl so graciously came over,” Teigen explained. “[Carl] was like, ‘Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.’ It was so sweet, and John was like, for a minute I could see John being a little …”

Related: Stars Who Love Watching Reality TV Whether it’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Bachelor, stars really are just like Us – they can’t get enough of reality TV. For Rihanna, Vanderpump Rules is the perfect watch after a long day. During the coronavirus pandemic, the singer admitted she was obsessed with the drama. “I’ve never made a secret of my love for reality TV and, during lockdown, […]

After Andy Cohen asked if Legend was a little jealous, Teigen shared that he was.

“He’s got the tight pants, and he looks great,” she shared. “[John’s] like, ‘Yeah. [Carl’s] sober and he’s just like a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude.’”

While Teigen wished she could have talked to Radke more during the flight, she revealed that he “passed out immediately,” adding, “I had so many questions.”

Later on in the interview, Teigen discussed how she often used to get jealous during the early years of her and Legend’s relationship. (The duo have been married since 2013 and share daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5, daughter Esti, 12 months, and 7-month-old son Wren.)

“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like, I was so jealous and unhinged,” the model confessed, adding that there was one situation during a music video that stood out.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.

“The ‘Green Light’ music video sticks out in my head,” Teigen recalled. “Poor Anthony Mandler. This was the director of it, and I was sitting there watching the monitor and he was just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene and I got in my car, like wheels were going. I was like, I just wasn’t well.”

However, Teigen admitted that she “couldn’t care less” about his interactions with fans now.