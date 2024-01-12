Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know the key to maintaining a healthy relationship.

“Keeping their relationship hot is a priority,” an insider exclusively shares of Teigen, 38, and Legend, 45, in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair often “schedule date nights” and love to “dine out” or hit a “trendy bar” while out and about together.

Teigen and Legend have had a busy year expanding their family. The couple welcomed daughter Esti in January 2023, while son Wren arrived via surrogate six months later in June 2023. The twosome also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

Despite their hectic schedule as parents, the couple knows how to keep the spark alive. Just last month, they were spotted on a romantic date night at The Polo Bar in New York City in celebration of Legend’s 45th birthday.

“Chrissy feels so lucky to have a husband who is as romantic as he is attentive,” the source tells Us.

Teigen and Legend have been a rock-solid couple since they tied the knot in 2013, but Legend previously opened up about how losing their son Jack in 2020 brought them even closer together.

“We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger,” the Grammy winner shared on an October 2022 episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. … I think she’s cooler now than I ever thought she was. I just really have seen her in all kinds of situations. I just value her more, and [I’m] in awe of her more than I ever have been.”

Legend noted that the twosome have seen “so much growth” through their grief, making their marriage feel “different” following the loss. “I’ve just learned so much about her personality, how she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke even in like the craziest, even in grief, she’s able to find humor,” he continued. “I think you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together and what I’ve seen from her just made me love her more and value her more.”

Legend has also expressed his love for Teigen through his music. The songwriter’s hit “All of Me” off his 2013 album, Love in the Future, famously was a dedication to his wife, who also starred in the music video.

The two teamed back up in September 2022, when Legend released a music video for his song “Wonder Woman,” featuring a then-pregnant Teigen and their children Luna and Miles. “Wonder Woman” marked the third time Teigen and Legend had starred on screen together, as they met while filming a music video for his single “Stereo” in 2006.

“I married my wonder woman 9 years ago,” the singer captioned a subsequent Instagram post at the time. “Happy anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me.”

Teigen, meanwhile, shared her own heartfelt message in the comments section, “I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life,” she gushed. “Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts. We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day.”

Even Teigen and Legend’s self-care time involves being considerate and attentive to one another. Legend told The Cut in January 2023 that the duo often shower together to increase intimacy, both with each other and with the rest of heir brood.

“[Self-care] can mean you love yourself and you’re taking care of yourself, but it also means you’re passing those rituals down to your loved ones,” he explained. “[Bath time is] a way for us to bond with the kids and, um, show them how to take care of themselves.”

