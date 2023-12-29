Chrissy Teigen is owning the pantsless trend.

Teigen, 38, got leggy while celebrating husband John Legend’s birthday in New York City on Thursday, December 28. The couple — who have been spending the holidays in the Big Apple — were photographed leaving the Polo Bar in coordinated all-black ensembles. Teigen rocked a sheer button-up shirt, which she wore open exposing her cleavage, teamed with corset-like underwear. She added even more drama with fishnet tights and sandal heels.

For glam, Teigen looked lively with rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She had her honey-colored mane styled in loose curls complete with glossy extensions. Legend, 45, for his part, was a must-see in a silk suit that included a robe-like blazer.

This wasn’t Teigen’s first time tackling the no-pants look. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share photos of her family’s time in New York City, including snaps and videos of herself in a skin-baring two-piece. The set featured a gray crop top and matching briefs. Teigen made sure to bundle up in a black leather trench coat paired with sheer tights and embroidered gloves.

While Teigen appears to be effortlessly keeping up with the craze beloved by a number of A-listers this year, the Cravings author hilariously revealed the reality of leaving little to the imagination. In one of her Instagram videos, Teigen could be seen at a restaurant, nervously scurrying to the bathroom in an attempt to not draw attention to her outfit. She couldn’t help but giggle and partially cover her stomach and behind as Legend recorded her.

“New York Christmas was the best idea,” Teigen captioned the social media carousel, which also featured snaps of her and Legend’s kids: daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 11 months, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 6 months.

The couple — who tied the knot in September 2013 — became a family of six when they welcomed Wren via surrogate in June. His arrival followed the birth of Esti in January.