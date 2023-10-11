Your account
Stylish

Stars Who Can Actually Pull Off the No-Pants Trend: Jodie Turner-Smith, Hailey Bieber, More

By
Stars Wearing Underwear as Pants 292 Bella Hadid Hailey Bieber Jodie Turner Smith
6
Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jodie Turner Smith. Gotham/GC Images ; Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA ; Mike Marsland/WireImage

While wearing underwear out and about may seem impractical, Hollywood’s It Girls including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Turner-Smith and more have flawlessly pulled it off — while making it look chic.

Turner-Smith took the style to the red carpet while attending the Vogue World red carpet in September 2023. For the soirée, she rocked a pair of silky Viktor & Rolf black panties with a sculpted top finished with a dramatic bow. She paired the outfit with black gloves and pumps, diamond jewelry and rhinestone makeup.

Bella Hadid, meanwhile, put a casual twist on the look while wandering the streets of New York City in September 2022. At the time, she wore a white pair of briefs with an oversized leather jacket and graphic T-shirt. Hadid topped the look off with sunglasses and a ponytail.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.

