Jodie Turner-Smith is that girl. Since emerging on the scene, the actress has commanded attention with her bold fashion.

Turner-Smith got her big break with the Lena Waithe-directed drama Queen & Slim — a movie that also starred Daniel Kaluuya. Proving she can deliver drama on and off the big screen, the U.K. native turned heads at the film’s premiere at AFI Fest in November 2019, wearing a whimsical Gucci design. The floor-length number featured wing-like sleeves and a pleated skirt. Underneath, Turner-Smith donned a metallic lace slip. She styled the look with a glossy black choker and coordinating sandal heels. She had her hair styled in retro finger waves.

The White Noise star continued the elegant theme throughout the Queen & Slim press tour, stepping out in a regal high-neck Reem Acra gown at the movie’s screening in the U.K. in January 2020.

Turner-Smith makes red carpet fashion look easy and effortless. She understands what looks will turn heads and how to make a statement.

In addition to tapping classic designers, the Anne Boleyn star plays around with color. She made it known that yellow was her shade at 2020 British Academy Film Awards, wearing sunny-colored sequin gown by Gucci. The breathtaking design featured a plunging neckline and flattered her pregnant belly. At the time, Turner-Smith was expecting her first child with husband Joshua Jackson. (They welcomed a little girl named Janie in April 2020.)

Flash-forward to the amfAR Gala during the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, Turner-Smith rocked a yellow corset gown by Christopher John Rogers that featured an orange, red, pink and green skirt. The vibrant piece made her standout on the carpet as it popped against her glowing skin. She finalized the look with Bulgari jewels.

The After Yang actress opened up about her show-stopping style in a September 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK: “At the end of the day everything we wear … it’s all costume, isn’t it. We use clothes to get into character and, in real life, it’s the same. What we wear matters because when the character we are inhabiting is our self, it’s a reflection of how we feel and who we are.”

