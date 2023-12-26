Chrissy Teigen is leaving her pants at home this Christmas.

The 38 year-old model and TV personality showed off her latest fashion statement via Instagram on Monday, December 25. In a carousel of photos and videos documenting her Christmas vacation with her family in New York City, Teigen wore a long leather trench coat over a matching gray bra and high-waisted underwear set.

She accessorized the look with a pair of sheer tights, knee-high black leather boots, a black top handle bag and sheer polka dot gloves. At another point in the night, Teigen threw on a black beanie to keep warm. She wore her shoulder-length hair straightened and parted down the middle. For glam, she played up her eyes with dark smokey eyeshadow and thick lashes.

As Teigen walked throughout the city streets in the bold outfit, she kept her trench coat belted at the waist, partially disguising her lack of pants. In hilarious videos uploaded to the same carousel, Teigen revealed the less than glamorous reality of skipping pants in the name of fashion.

In the clips, Teigen laughed as she nervously scurried to and from a restaurant bathroom in her leg-baring ensemble, careful to avoid the watchful eyes of fellow restaurant goers. The carousel also included photos of Teigen posing with husband John Legend and their four children — daughters Luna Simone, 7, and Esti Maxine, whom they welcomed in January; and sons Miles Theodore, 5, and Wren Alexander Stephens, whom they welcomed via surrogate in June.

Teigen captioned the post: “New York Christmas was the best idea.”

The Cravings author’s Christmas this year looks decidedly different than the Christmas she spent last year. In December 2022, Teigen posted a sweet snap posing with Legend, 44, and their two eldest children in front of their Christmas tree. Teigen was pregnant with their daughter Esti at the time, and unbeknownst to the public, their surrogate was also pregnant with son Wren.

In a heartfelt Instagram post in June, Teigen opened up about her experience with using a surrogate, three years after she and Legend tragically lost their son, Jack in 2020.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” Teigen wrote. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”