It may be fall, but Chrissy Teigen is making Us feel like it’s spring with her latest look.

Teigen, 37, and husband John Legend attended Cult Gaia’s resort 2024 runway show on Tuesday, November 14, in Los Angeles, and the Cravings author was a vibrant sight.

Teigen opted for Cult Gaia’s Anthos Top, a lively green metallic design made in the shape of a flower. Teigen teamed the piece, which retails for $498, with the fashion house’s Omid Skirt featuring the same spearmint hue. The skirt is equipped with a flowy construction and is finalized with an inverted hem. Together, the garments made Teigen look like a walking bouquet.

On her feet, Teigen wore gold platform sandal heels, and she accessorized with a gold clutch and hoop earrings. For glam, she donned wispy lashes, rose gold cheeks and a soft pink lip. She had her hair — which was cut into a bob — styled bone straight.

Legend, 44, for his part, looked cozy in a knit zip-up jacket atop a classic white T-shirt. The Grammy winner completed his ensemble with textured trousers and chunky lace-up shoes.

Legend’s date night with his wife comes after he spent some quality time with their son Miles when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, November 12, at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

Legend sported an all-black ensemble featuring a black leather jacket, coordinating shirt and pants and black combat boots. Miles, 5, complemented his father’s look in an adorable Batman T-shirt and white sneakers.

Legend and Teigen welcomed Miles in 2018, two years after the arrival of their first child, daughter Luna, now 7. The couple suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 and later revealed they named their late son Jack.

Their family continued to expand earlier this year with the arrival of daughter Esti, now 13 months, in January and the birth of son Wren, now 4 months, in June. (Wren was welcomed via surrogate.)

One month after Wren’s birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Legend and Teigen were done having kids after baby No. 4. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them,” the insider shared.

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in September 2013 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal earlier this year. The couple said “I do” again in Lake Como, Italy, where they wed a decade ago.