John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Renew Wedding Vows on 10th Anniversary, But Not in a ‘Corny’ Way

By
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 10-year marriage inspired them to host a blowout vow renewal ceremony.

“We come to this place for magic!!!” Teigen, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 16, making a reference to Nicole Kidman’s viral AMC Theatres commercial in her caption.

The Cravings founder added in the comments: “John did not get my amc theater [sic] caption so I want to change it because now I sound weird.”

Teigen uploaded several snaps from the night before, in which she stunned in a beaded Georges Hobeika mini dress for the occasion. The post also featured a conversation that the model had with pal Brooklyn Decker about the event’s significance.

“Oh my gosh you are saying new vows to each other tonight?!” Decker, 36, texted Teigen, per screenshots uploaded on Saturday.

Teigen, however, replied that the ceremony wasn’t exactly as anticipated. “Not realllllly!!? Like we do NOT want a [vow] renewal, it’s corny,” she wrote. “But that’s what it’s sounding like, isn’t it? LOL.”

Courtesy of Nnicole Fasolino/Instagram

Decker, who is married to Andy Roddick, replied that her description sounded “100%” like a vow renewal.

Teigen and Legend, 44, renewed their vows in Italy — the same location of their 2013 wedding — surrounded by their loved ones. Decker and Roddick, 41, were both invited, according to Instagram Story footage on Decker’s page where she used the party’s “#JohnXChrissy” hashtag to show off images of the setting and local chickens.

Teigen and Legend’s four childrenLuna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months, and Wren, 3 months — seemingly also made an appearance at the celebration.

“Oh, are you so fancy?” Teigen asked Wren, who arrived via surrogate in June, in a Saturday Instagram Story clip of the infant getting his hair combed for the big day. “Hi! You look really good.”

Teigen met the EGOT winner on the set of his “Stereo” music video in 2006.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend s Family Album Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna Miles Esti and Wren 257

“I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you’ve ever seen in a human,” she recalled to Cosmopolitan in June 2014. “I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear. I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”

Teigen confessed to the outlet that they “hooked up” when filming wrapped that night before going their separate ways. “I let him be himself for a while. The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time,’” she added at the time. “Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

The duo eventually reconnected before Legend proposed in 2011. They wed in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013.

