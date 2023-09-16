John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 10-year marriage inspired them to host a blowout vow renewal ceremony.

“We come to this place for magic!!!” Teigen, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 16, making a reference to Nicole Kidman’s viral AMC Theatres commercial in her caption.

The Cravings founder added in the comments: “John did not get my amc theater [sic] caption so I want to change it because now I sound weird.”

Teigen uploaded several snaps from the night before, in which she stunned in a beaded Georges Hobeika mini dress for the occasion. The post also featured a conversation that the model had with pal Brooklyn Decker about the event’s significance.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.

“Oh my gosh you are saying new vows to each other tonight?!” Decker, 36, texted Teigen, per screenshots uploaded on Saturday.

Teigen, however, replied that the ceremony wasn’t exactly as anticipated. “Not realllllly!!? Like we do NOT want a [vow] renewal, it’s corny,” she wrote. “But that’s what it’s sounding like, isn’t it? LOL.”

Decker, who is married to Andy Roddick, replied that her description sounded “100%” like a vow renewal.

Teigen and Legend, 44, renewed their vows in Italy — the same location of their 2013 wedding — surrounded by their loved ones. Decker and Roddick, 41, were both invited, according to Instagram Story footage on Decker’s page where she used the party’s “#JohnXChrissy” hashtag to show off images of the setting and local chickens.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood’s A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]

Teigen and Legend’s four children — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months, and Wren, 3 months — seemingly also made an appearance at the celebration.

“Oh, are you so fancy?” Teigen asked Wren, who arrived via surrogate in June, in a Saturday Instagram Story clip of the infant getting his hair combed for the big day. “Hi! You look really good.”

Teigen met the EGOT winner on the set of his “Stereo” music video in 2006.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album With 4 Kids Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

“I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you’ve ever seen in a human,” she recalled to Cosmopolitan in June 2014. “I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear. I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Teigen confessed to the outlet that they “hooked up” when filming wrapped that night before going their separate ways. “I let him be himself for a while. The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time,’” she added at the time. “Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

The duo eventually reconnected before Legend proposed in 2011. They wed in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013.