Game, set, love! Andy Roddick fell hard for Brooklyn Decker after their first meeting — and their romance has only gotten stronger.

“I was hosting a show for football for Sports Illustrated on si.com and he watched it every week and he got his attorney to call my agent at the time and I thought it was very shady as one would,” the supermodel recalled to the Tennis Channel in July 2017. “And I did not call him back for five months I was living in New York at the time and my now-manager said to me, ‘You have no friends, all your friends are in North Carolina where I grew up and why don’t you call this guy, I hear he’s really nice.’”

Decker continued: “I googled him and I watched his press conference from the ’07 Aussie Open and he was just like super dry and sarcastic and I thought, ‘Well, that’s pretty funny [and he] looks like a charmer.’ And so, I called him back and then we were together ever since.”

The twosome began dating in 2007, nearly one year before the former tennis star popped the question.

“The couple wanted to tell their family and close friends first, but good news travels fast,” a statement on Roddick’s official website read in March 2008. “With their hectic travel schedules, Andy and Brooklyn plan to enjoy their engagement and will wait to set a wedding date.”

After tying the knot nearly one year later, Roddick and the Grace & Frankie alum eventually expanded their brood, welcoming son Hank and daughter Stevie in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

“[Marriage] does become hilariously transactional,” the former Sports Illustrated model exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of balancing their relationship with raising two children. “You’re like, ‘I’ve got the kids, you go buy the tampons, go get the diapers.’ … It’s very [much] like making a game plan for a football game. You’re drawing the X’s and someone is going to tackle this job and the other one’s going to take care of this.”

She added at the time: “I do think it’s easy to get caught up in the management of life, home, children, all of it. However, we do set aside time. … We prioritize it, but I think we could all do a better job.”

The Nebraska native, for his part, reiterated his wife’s position later that year, noting how hard they work to keep their spark alive.

“I think with work and kids, I think that we’re a really good team,” Roddick gushed to Us in August 2022, noting that they frequently schedule date nights. “I think we know that we each try to go above and beyond with our household responsibilities and the kids. And so, I don’t think we ever question either [person’s] effort at all [which] leads to kind of more of a calming situation.”

Scroll below to revisit Roddick and Decker’s complete relationship timeline: