Luna Simone Stephens, the firstborn daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, is already proving she’s a fashion icon at 7 years old.

Teigen, 37, posted an Instagram photo of Luna on Saturday, August 17, where the elementary schooler flashed double peace signs in their living room. In the pic, Luna sported a pair of multicolored Fendi joggers and a coordinating Girl’s Logo Tape Crop Top by the designer brand.

Luna has long followed in her mom’s stylish footsteps. “She’s at a stage where she’ll compliment you on your outfit. Of course, her taste in outfits — you know, you can’t really trust it,” Teigen previously told E! News in July 2018.

The Cravings founder also added Luna gives her mom and dad, 44, tips about their beauty routines.

“She doesn’t shower with us, but she’ll sit at the end of the shower, just cross-legged. She’ll watch you shampoo and she’ll go ‘Shave, shave, shave!’ Then, when I do my makeup at the sink, she’s like ‘Up, up, up,” Teigen quipped. “If you hand her a lip gloss or a compact and she’ll dab, dab. Then she goes, ‘Feel pretty!’ It’s really cute.”

In addition to being a fashion superstar, Luna is also a proud big sister. Teigen and Legend also share children Miles, 5, Esti, 7 months, and Wren, 2 months.

“We weren’t sure how they would take it,” Legend told E! News in February, one month after daughter Esti’s arrival. “I felt like they were a little jealous when Mommy was pregnant.”

He continued: “But as soon as Esti arrived, they’re just exploding with love and joy, and they’re so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”

Nearly four months after Esti’s arrival, Legend and Teigen welcomed son Wren via surrogate.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram on June 28, noting she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after her 2020 pregnancy loss. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. … As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that the EGOT winner and the supermodel, who wed in 2013, were done having more babies. “Four is enough,” the insider told Us. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”