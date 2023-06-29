Chrissy Teigen got up close and personal with newborn son Wren after announcing the little one’s arrival.

“The hair. simple plan is shaking,” the Cravings founder, 37, teased via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, sharing a video of her baby boy being burped.

In the adorable clip, Wren was swaddled in a blanket and sweetly let out a small yawn. The infant’s full head of dark hair nearly looked as if it had been styled in a mohawk.

Teigen and husband John Legend‘s famous friends — and the official Simple Plan Instagram account — were quick to gush over the video in the comments section. “Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! 🤩🤘,” the band teased. “Congratulations! ❤️.”

Andy Cohen quipped that Wren resembled both Teigen and Legend, 44, “to a tee,” while Kyle Richards called the little one “perfection.”

Teigen and the EGOT winner announced on Wednesday that they quietly welcomed a son via surrogate on June 19, less than six months after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4.)

In a lengthy statement shared via Instagram, the former model explained that she and Legend reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 after the loss of their son Jack one year prior. (Teigen suffered a partial placenta abruption at 20 weeks pregnant.)

Teigen recalled telling her husband early on in their surrogacy timeline that she wanted to try to conceive again. “If it doesn’t work, we will be OK,” she wrote on Wednesday. “We’ve already seen the worst. … And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles.”

The cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August 2022. While expecting Esti — who was born in January — Teigen and Legend learned that their “compassionate” surrogate, a woman named Alexandra, had also become pregnant. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that the pair had another baby on the way.)

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” Teigen gushed on Wednesday. “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

With the addition of baby Wren, Teigen and Legend feel like their family is complete. “Four [kids] is enough,” a source exclusively told Us. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”

Shortly after announcing their little boy’s arrival, Legend took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his growing family. “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love,” he captioned a photo of himself holding Wren and Esti with big siblings Luna and Miles in the background.