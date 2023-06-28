Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have completed their family with son Wren.

“Four is enough,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”

The insider also noted that the couple were “being very tight-lipped” ahead of the arrival of their newborn son but were “telling friends they can’t wait.”

Teigen, 37, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, that she and Legend, 44, had welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate earlier this month. Us exclusively revealed in April that the twosome were expecting baby No. 4. The couple — who wed in 2013 — are also the parents of Luna, 7, Miles, 5 and Esti, 5 months.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” the Cravings founder wrote while noting that she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

Around the same time that Teigen learned she was pregnant with her rainbow baby — whom she welcomed earlier this year — the model had also matched with gestational carrier Alexandra. Legend and Teigen honored their surrogate via their baby boy’s middle name.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” she continued. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

Shortly after Teigen unveiled the news of the newest member of the Legend family, the singer took to social media to show off his complete brood.

“Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love,” Legend captioned a picture of him holding Wren and Esti with Luna and Miles sitting by his side.