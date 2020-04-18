Stars can’t stop wearing gowns by Fendi, and it’s no surprise, given the company’s rich history.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, a granddaughter of the brand’s founders, took over as Creative Director for the iconic Italian fashion house after Karl Lagerfeld passed away last year. Venturini Fendi has been with the label for decades, and is famously responsible for inventing Fendi’s Baguette handbag in 1997.

Continuing Lagerfeld’s legacy, Venturini Fendi tells Us, “At Fendi, nothing is impossible. It’s synonymous with timeless quality, strong tradition, experimentation and daring creativity.” She reveals the latest couture collection (all 54 looks), which showed at the Temple of Venus in Rome, was dedicated to the years of Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi. “The marble floors of some of the most beautiful Roman churches and Palazzos are reproduced with fascinating prints on shaved mink fur, while their geometric patterns are conveyed via precious artisanal intarsia,” Venturini Fendi says.

When it comes to celebrities, Venturini Fendi believes they remain dedicated fans due to “high quality with a touch of irony and a surprise effect when talking about materials, it is never what it seems.” For a memorable red carpet outfit, she counts on a series of Fendi’s famous F’s: “Femininity, fierce and a touch of fun.”

See how Olivia Wilde, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo and more stars wear their fab Fendi looks below.