Luna Gives Mom Chrissy Teigen a Faux Bob and It’s Too Cute

Too cute! Chrissy Teigen is spending a lot of her time in self-quarantine bonding with her family, playing, cooking and singing songs next to the piano. And her latest mother-daughter moment involves a new hairstyle — kind of.

On Thursday, April 16, the 34-year-old shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story of Luna giving her mom a faux bob.

“I got the best daughter in the world, doing my hair,” she says at the start of the first video. “What if it was this short? That’d be terrible.”

Through laughs, the cookbook author shows off the long pony hidden behind her, assuring viewers that she didn’t get a quarantine-cut, chopping it into a chin-length bob. “You’re the best,” she says to her 6-year-old while she brushes her ponytail locks.

Then the model whips out the filters, putting a bunny nose and ears on her little girl. “Hello hairstylist rabbit,” she jokes. “Are you an Easter bunny?”

Teigen and Luna aren’t the only mother-daughter duo spending quality time in quarantine playing around with beauty products. Serena Williams’ two-year-old Olympia has been joining her mom for little Instagram tutorials. In a series of videos on Tuesday, March 24, the little girl went wild with lipstick and lipliner, drawing red squiggles all over her face while her mom tried to do share her simple mid-day skincare routine. “Olympia, not so much ok? That’s a lot of makeup sweetie pie,” she says in one of the videos. “And mommy’s going to have to clean all of that off.”

And on Wednesday, April 8, Hilary Duff shared an Instagram Story of her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie doing her makeup. After joking how “subtle” the messy bright scarlet lip and pink blush look was, she says, “It’s unique. I’ve never done makeup like this before, but I like it.”

