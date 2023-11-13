After welcoming two kids with wife Chrissy Teigen in 2023, John Legend chose to spend some quality time with his eldest son, Miles.

The father-son duo cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, November 12, at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. Legend, 44, sported an all-black ensemble featuring a black leather jacket, shirt and pants and black combat boots. Miles, 5, complemented his father’s look in an adorable Batman T-shirt and white sneakers.

“Thank you @lakers for a great game and great seats!” Legend captioned a courtside selfie of himself and Miles via Instagram on Sunday, along with a snap of the two on the arena’s Jumbotron.

Legend and Teigen, 37, welcomed Miles in 2018, two years after the arrival of their first child, daughter Luna, now 7. The couple, who wed in 2013, suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 and later revealed they named their late son Jack.

Their family continued to expand earlier this year with the January arrival of daughter Esti, now 13 months, and the June birth of son Wren, now 4 months. (Wren was welcomed via surrogate.)

One month after Wren’s birth, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Legend and Teigen were done having kids after baby No. 4. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them,” the insider shared.

Legend later celebrated his baby boy by sharing a sweet selfie with his sons via Instagram. “The boys,” he captioned a July slideshow of pics, which also featured photos of Miles playing with his hair and Wren chilling on a pillow.

Legend’s role as a father is one he takes pride in, as the “All of Me” singer frequently shares photos of his family via social media. “Me and my girls,” he wrote alongside another Instagram selfie last month, this time with Teigen, Luna and Esti.

The whole brood was in attendance at Legend and Teigen’s 10th wedding anniversary vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in September. “I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together,” Teigen captioned an Instagram slideshow of family photos from the trip on September 20. “All I can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives 💗.”

Not long after the celebration, a second source told Us that the couple were already planning their next marriage celebration. “It [was] so special. John and Chrissy said they want to do it again in 10 years — and their friends are already marking their calendars,” the insider shared.