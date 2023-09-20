Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in grand style as they returned to Lake Como, Italy, where they were married in September 2013, to renew their vows.

The model, 37 and the EGOT winner, 44, were joined by close family and friends, and Chrissy shared several photos from their celebration on Instagram.

“I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together,” she penned. “All i can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives. 💗.”

Scroll down to see pics from their lavish trip featuring their children: 11-week-old son Wren, daughter Esti, 8 months, son Miles, 5, and daughter Luna, 7.