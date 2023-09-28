To mark their recent 10th wedding anniversary, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend jetted to Lake Como, Italy — where they said “I do” a decade earlier.

“They’ve been through so much in the past few years that they wanted to renew their vows and their commitment to each other and do it in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It [was] so special. John and Chrissy said they want to do it again in 10 years — and their friends are already marking their calendars.”

Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, originally wed on September 14, 2003. They went on to welcome kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months, and Wren, 3 months.

But their love story has not been without challenges. In September 2020, the couple lost their son Jack when the model was 20 weeks pregnant. Two years later, Teigen opened about the tragedy, revealing that the situation had become life threatening.

“When I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said at the time. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion… [It was] an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”

According to the source, the loss took a toll on the couple. “The last few years have been the absolute craziest of their lives and tested them to the limit,” the source explains. “They were like ‘let’s just throw a huge party [to renew our vows] and bring the joy back and forget everything at least for a few days.’”

And that’s exactly what they did. At the affair — which was attended by loved ones, including the couple’s four children — “John and Chrissy spared no expense,” says the source, revealing that in addition to amazing food, flowers, outfit changes and singing (there was a piano at every turn!), “everyone commented on how heartfelt their vows were and how much it really seemed like an actual wedding and not a vow renewal.”

Teigen later teased that it was all part of her plan. “I have a big hang-up that I didn’t write my own vows [at our wedding], because I was so nervous and just insecure and stuff, so I didn’t. That’s been like a big regret of mine,” she told E News, noting that this “was a chance to redo it… and it worked.” During the ceremony, “I looked over at [John], and he was like, his eyes were, like, filled with water,” she added. “It was amazing. It was so beautiful.”