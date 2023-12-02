Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend will never forget their late son, Jack, who died stillborn in 2020.

“I had a really nice birthday [and] went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy,” Teigen, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 1. “[I] saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend 💗.”

Ketamine is often used to treat depression and anxiety. Patients ingest small doses to improve overall mood, behavior and mindset, and the substance can have hallucinogenic effects.

Teigen and Legend, 44, announced in September 2020 that they suffered a pregnancy loss and later clarified it was a medically necessary abortion. The Cravings founder had suffered a placenta abruption, requiring two blood transfusions. She had to induce delivery of the baby, whom the couple named Jack, five months early.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time. “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.”

Jack would have been Teigen and Legend’s third child. They previously welcomed daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5. After Jack’s death, the married couple continued to honor his memory by holding a Thai blessing ceremony and getting matching tattoos of his name. Teigen also dedicated her Cravings All Together cookbook to Jack.

Nearly two years later, Teigen discovered that she was pregnant with the pair’s rainbow baby. Daughter Esti Maxine arrived in January, nearly six months before son Wren Alexander was born via surrogate in June. (Teigen and Legend had started the surrogacy process before they found out about the model’s own pregnancy.)

“Four is enough,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after Wren’s birth. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”

Three months later, Teigen and Legend renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. To celebrate, they held a second ceremony in front of their friends, family and children in Lake Como, Italy. (They held their first wedding in the same Italian town in 2013.)

“They’ve been through so much in the past few years that they wanted to renew their vows and their commitment to each other and do it in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives,” a second source told Us in September. “It [was] so special. John and Chrissy said they want to do it again in 10 years — and their friends are already marking their calendars.”