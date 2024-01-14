John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating their little one’s first birthday!

“Esti Maxine is ONE today! She’s been lighting up the house since day one,” Legend, 45, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 13, with a series of snaps of him and his daughter.

Teigen, 38, also took to Instagram to share her own tribute to Esti, posting a pic of the toddler smiling next to a “One” birthday cake and another photo of her sitting on the floor beside a shattered plant vase.

“Happy one to our coconut,” Teigen wrote on Sunday, January 14. “We love you so much, mama is just too tired to type!!!”

Related: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Esti’s Baby Album: Photos Their growing family! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared glimpses of their sweetest moments with their second daughter following her January 2023 arrival. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, first became parents after welcoming daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018. The cookbook author was pregnant once again in 2020, […]

The “All of Me” singer confirmed during a private concert in January 2023 that he and Teigen welcomed daughter Esti.

“What a blessed day,” Legend told the crowd, per People, who was the first to report the news. He added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he felt “energized” after “spending a lot of time at the hospital.”

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August 2022 via Instagram, after undergoing IVF and losing son Jack in 2020 due to pregnancy complications.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she captioned her post at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids ... Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Six months after welcoming daughter Esti, Legend and Teigen announced they had expanded their family of five by welcoming son Wren via surrogate. (In addition to Esti and Wren, the pair also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.)

Teigen, who said that she’d “always” wanted four children, explained that she had matched with a gestational carrier named Alexandra around the same time the couple learned she was pregnant with Esti.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June 2023. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.

Despite their full house, Legend and Teigen make sure to balance their own relationship.

“Keeping their relationship hot is a priority,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that the couple often “schedule date nights” and love to “dine out” or hit a “trendy bar.”

Last month, the twosome were spotted having a date night at The Polo Bar in New York City while ringing in Legend’s 45th birthday.

“Chrissy feels so lucky to have a husband who is as romantic as he is attentive,” the source said.