John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating their little one’s first birthday!
“Esti Maxine is ONE today! She’s been lighting up the house since day one,” Legend, 45, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 13, with a series of snaps of him and his daughter.
Teigen, 38, also took to Instagram to share her own tribute to Esti, posting a pic of the toddler smiling next to a “One” birthday cake and another photo of her sitting on the floor beside a shattered plant vase.
“Happy one to our coconut,” Teigen wrote on Sunday, January 14. “We love you so much, mama is just too tired to type!!!”
The “All of Me” singer confirmed during a private concert in January 2023 that he and Teigen welcomed daughter Esti.
“What a blessed day,” Legend told the crowd, per People, who was the first to report the news. He added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he felt “energized” after “spending a lot of time at the hospital.”
Teigen announced her pregnancy in August 2022 via Instagram, after undergoing IVF and losing son Jack in 2020 due to pregnancy complications.
“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she captioned her post at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”
She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
Six months after welcoming daughter Esti, Legend and Teigen announced they had expanded their family of five by welcoming son Wren via surrogate. (In addition to Esti and Wren, the pair also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.)
Teigen, who said that she’d “always” wanted four children, explained that she had matched with a gestational carrier named Alexandra around the same time the couple learned she was pregnant with Esti.
“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June 2023. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”
Despite their full house, Legend and Teigen make sure to balance their own relationship.
“Keeping their relationship hot is a priority,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that the couple often “schedule date nights” and love to “dine out” or hit a “trendy bar.”
Last month, the twosome were spotted having a date night at The Polo Bar in New York City while ringing in Legend’s 45th birthday.
“Chrissy feels so lucky to have a husband who is as romantic as he is attentive,” the source said.