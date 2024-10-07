Chrissy Teigen Explains How She and John Legend Balance Each Other Out

Chrissy Teigen is opening up to Us Weekly about how she and her husband, John Legend, continue to beat the odds in Hollywood.

“We are genuinely best friends. We like being together, we like being with each other. We have the same sense of humor,” Teigen, 38, exclusively told Us at ChainFEST LA on Saturday, October 5. “And also I learn so much from him all the time. He has a way.”

While Legend, 45, is known for being a Grammy-winning artist, Teigen told Us she often tells her husband that he “should have been a teacher.” She explained: “He has such an incredible way of explaining things that are complicated for me to understand in a really easy way, in a fun way, and he’s obviously, then if he’s good at doing it to me, he’s great with our kids doing it. So I think we really balance each other out nicely.”

She continued: “I love arts and crafts and he loves the physical and the brainy stuff, so he’s out there playing football with them, in the pool with them, and then I do the more artsy, artsy craft stuff. So, just a good balance.”

The couple, who wed in 2013, share kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 20 months, and Wren, 15 months. The pair also suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September 2020, revealing they had named their late son Jack.

Another job Teigen said the “All of Me” singer could take on is being a chef as they both enjoy cooking for their family. When it comes to who is the better cook, however, Teigen told Us, “I think I probably have better instincts, but he can really follow directions. … If I want something specific, I’ve taught him how to go online and read the reviews and be crazy about ratings and understanding the first 100 reviews and knowing the temperature changes and everything.”

Luna also shares her parents’ love for cooking. “Miles, not so much,” Teigen stated. “He’s frustrating with eating. Unless I’m making, like, chocolate brownies or something, then he could be into it.”

Cooking with Legend is something the Cravings cookbook author said is important for their kids to see. “They tend to do better with eating if they see us make a meal, so we try to do it as often as we can. I’m constantly testing recipes all day. Most of it, they don’t want to touch.”

Teigen was one of many celebs who attended this year’s ChainFEST — the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival — in Los Angeles on Saturday, including Mindy Kaling, Andy Cohen, Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, John Mayer and Bobbi Antonoff.

Unlike the festival’s many food chain options, Teigen told Us she’s narrowing down her holiday menu this year.

“I learned that I work so hard on the meal and sometimes I do 15 different sides. I won’t do it anymore because it’s so ridiculous and people are actually overwhelmed by it,” she stated. “But I recently just started getting all my desserts off Goldbelly. … I’ll put out a spread of that because after two days of cooking nonstop savory foods, all I want to do is, like, just put out good stuff for them. I don’t want to bother.”

There are still a few sweet treats Teigen is looking forward to making rather than ordering online. “I love doing a Christmas bark. We love Muddy Buddies,” she shared. “During the holidays, you also make things for their teachers and stuff. So, I follow a ton of accounts on Instagram that do like kid-friendly desserts and baking. Food Network actually post[s] a lot of amazing ones all the time. So yeah, just always something new and different.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody