Not taking the bait. Chrissy Teigen has been at the center of controversy over the past few months — but she’s putting her foot down about one particular accusation.

“Two things I think are funny right now,” the Cravings cookbook author, 35, said in an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, August 10, while lounging in a silk robe. “One [is] people in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments. They’re mad, they think that I delete them. That’s, like, next-level hater when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate.”

Teigen went on to call the theories “crazy” before bringing up her second observation. “If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice — ‘You look great’ [or] ‘I love this outfit’ — people get all sorts of mad. Because I am … alive.”

Earlier this year, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model came under fire after Courtney Stodden claimed that they were bullied by a number of celebrities in the past — and alleged Teigen was one of them. The Utah native subsequently issued several lengthy apologies as the “humbling” scandal continued to make headlines.

“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,'” she wrote in a Medium blog post in June. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. … As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Teigen conceded that the “targets” of her nasty remarks “didn’t deserve” to be treated that way, adding that in the past, she behaved like “a troll, full stop.” While she initially thought the snarky attitude she displayed on social media made her seem “cool and relatable,” she began to realize “words have consequences.”

The Chrissy’s Court alum continued, “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change.”

Designer Michael Costello later made more claims about Teigen’s past behavior, which her husband, John Legend, vehemently denied. As the whirlwind drama began to die down, the Lip Sync Battle personality admitted that she was feeling “lost” in the frenzy.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s–t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again.”

Teigen “desperately” wanted to connect with her followers, she noted, but she didn’t want to keep “pretending everything is OK” on social media.

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” she wrote. “And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

While some followers applauded Teigen’s candid commentary, Stodden, 26, wasn’t impressed.

“I have a message for her, and I think that continuing to gripe about ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is, I think step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities,” they told TMZ last month. “Step out. Do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says. Get out. Do something. And it really helps the spirit, it does.”