



Ever wondered how celebrities manage to avoid public terminals and long lines at airports? Well, Chrissy Teigen is here to explain!

A Twitter user asked the Cravings cookbook author, 34, on Sunday, December 8, “how the frick” stars catch their flights without being spotted or “hustling through the airport trying to make it to [their gates] on time.” Teigen’s response? Money talks, basically.

“There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for,” she explained. “They do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know.”

Stranger Things star Cara Buono applauded Teigen for her honest tweet, writing, “I love how honest you are about the special perks and help that come with being a celebrity especially as a mom. I think it helps put things in perspective for a lot of people.” Another Twitter user, meanwhile, joked, “And here I am just trying to make it to Boarding Group 3 status.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her husband, John Legend, often fly out of Los Angeles International Airport, which opened a VIP terminal called The Private Suite in May 2017. The paparazzi-free building has its own private TSA screening area and allows its members to avoid crowded concourses and long lines at ticket counters and boarding gates.

“It typically takes 2,200 footsteps from car seat to plane seat. For members of The Private Suite, it’s 70 footsteps,” The Private Suite’s website boasts.

So, what’s the price tag? The annual membership fee for The Private Suite is a whopping $4,500. Each domestic one-way flight costs an additional $2,700 per member or $3,500 for non-members. An international one-way flight goes for $3,000 and $4,000 for members and non-members, respectively.