Chrissy Teigen: I Don’t Want to Be an “Annoying” Bride

Chrissy Teigen is no Bridezilla.

Opening up to Us Weekly at Project Sunshine's Benefit in NYC Tuesday night, the swimsuit model–who got engaged to love of five years John Legend during a Maldives getaway over the holidays–said she isn't willing to let wedding planning take over her life.

In fact, "I feel like the anti-bride, because I watch all those shows and I hate them," she told Us. "I go out of my way to try not to be too annoying . . . my biggest goal in life is to not be annoying about being a bride."

Teigen, 26, says she'd rather focus on the fun stuff: food and fashion, stressing that her big day will be very "food-oriented"–and will involved multiple costume changes.

"I love dress shopping and I love talking about the wedding food. That's what makes me happy," Teigen revealed. "If you tell me to do a guest list, I cry. I hate it."

The 5-foot-8 beauty says she also didn't waste any time picking out her first dress for her nuptials–a "simple" but "stunning" Monique Lhuillier gown.

"I had been looking at online for so long . . . since the day I got engaged," Teigen shared. "It's so beautiful. I loved it. That was my excuse for having not waited. I don't know what part [of the wedding] it will be worn for, but it will be worn and I'm very excited."

Teigen might not have wasted any time settling on a dress, but in general, she says she and Legend, 33, aren't stressed about when they'll make it official.

"We're going to take our time with [the rest of the planning]," Teigen told Us. "We've been together for so long."

Joked the model, "Hopefully I won't hate him by then!"

