Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With John Legend

Another little Legend is on the way! Chrissy Teigen is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband John Legend, the model confirmed on Tuesday, November 21.

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen, 31, asks her daughter as she gestures at her own belly in a sweet Instagram video.

“BB!” the tot says excitedly.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

And if there were any question about paternity, Teigen cleared it right up by captioning the clip, “it’s john’s!”

Legend hilariously quipped in response, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

The Grammy-winning singer, 38, previously opened up about their trouble conceiving and their experience with IVF treatment.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine in August. “We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF treatment] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”

The Cravings author has also spoken out about her desire to have more kids.

🐥 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

“We want a lot of kids,” she previously told Us Weekly. “When it happens, it happens. For us, it’s hard because he’s on the road so much and I’m working. People think it happens so easily, but the stars really have to align to have a baby, and it is a little miracle. So when it happens … we will be so happy.”

Tiegen went through postpartum depression after the birth of their daughter Luna, 16 months.

“I lost all interest in everything,” the model recalled to Us in September. “I couldn’t get out of bed. I kept all my pajamas in the pantry because I didn’t want to go upstairs.”

Still, she’s ready for a new baby. “How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful person?” she gushed about the “All of Me” singer. “He’s just everything.”

Clearly the feelings are mutual, as Legend told Us back in March: “I think pregnancy in itself is a beautiful thing and it’s an exciting thing, and I think we’ve really enjoyed – or at least I’ve really enjoyed — seeing what her becoming a mother brings out in her. I think it’s beautiful. You start to evolve a bit when you know you have a new life that is growing inside you and you’re about to bring into the world.”

The beloved couple got married in September 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!