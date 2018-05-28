First post-Miles date night! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 27, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

Parents’ night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed their first night out after welcoming their baby boy Miles.

The pair welcomed their son on May 16 and hit the town for a mom and dad date on Sunday, May 27. The “A Good Night” singer, 39, shared an adorable Instagram selfie of himself and his wife at dinner. “First post-Miles date night!” he captioned the snap of them smiling.

The Lip Sync Battle host, 32, announced their baby’s arrival by tweeting “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle emojis on May 17. She then shared a sweet photo of the newborn, and captioned it: “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

The singer shared the same snap and captioned it: “Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens.”

Teigen revealed that her son was born a few weeks early on Twitter on Sunday. “I cannot believe Miles isn’t even supposed to be out of my belly yet. His due date was June 6th! You guys thought I was pregnant forever before…” she wrote.

The Grammy winner, 39, revealed that he and the Cravings author named their first child, Luna, 2, after singer Nina Simone, and wanted to keep the musical tradition with their second baby. “We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it,” the Oscar winner told E! News at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

“So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis,” he continued. “And Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and got Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out for him for a little, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.’”

“We’re so excited to have him in the family now,” he added. “Chrissy’s excited, Luna’s excited, I’m excited. It’s nice to have a little family of four now.”

