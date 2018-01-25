Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are taking couple goals to a new level. The duo — who are known for their hilarious banter on Twitter — have publicly shared that one of the toilets in their home went missing.

Teigen, who is expecting her second child with the “Love Me Now“ singer, told her followers on Thursday, January 25, the story of how she discovered it had disappeared. “I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee,” she tweeted. “Well I did that and my toilet was gone.”

I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

The model, 32, then shared a photo of her bathroom and there was nothing but a sink and a toilet paper holder on the wall. “Like there was no toilet,” she captioned the photo. Her husband quickly responding, retweeting the image and writing: “I can explain.”

like there was no toilet pic.twitter.com/CIn3Vdy1P9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

The Oscar winner then shared an explanation as to why the change had happened, saying it was a contractor’s fault. “We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt,” Legend tweeted. “Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period.”

We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt. Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 25, 2018

Fans were quick to respond to the hilarious situation, including The Roots’ Questlove. He tweeted: “Where’s @chrissyteigen’s toilet?” and the Lip Sync Battle cohost responded to the musician, writing: “Please help me.”

Another concerned Twitter user asked him what they would do in the meantime. “We have other bathrooms!” the “Surefire” crooner responded.

The duo’s home renovations are happening just months before they welcome their second baby into their home, who will be joining 21-month-old daughter, Luna. Teigen and Legend tied the knot in September 2013 in Lake Como, Italy, and welcomed their firstborn in 2016.

