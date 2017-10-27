Queen. Chrissy Teigen trolled her husband, John Legend, over his lack of baseball knowledge after he attended the World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium in L.A. earlier this week.

Legend watched the game with celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin’s husband, Mike Rosenthal. The singer, 38, was photographed cheering, high-fiving Rosenthal and standing up in the crowd — much to Teigen’s amusement.

@mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

“I’m dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend @jenatkinhair,” the model, 31, captioned a photo of the pals. “*watches baseball once* #pinotgrigio #grigioboys #chocolatecroissants #baseballfanatics #aleagueoftheirown #bleedblue @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend @jentkinhair.”

But she didn’t stop there. Teigen went on to Photoshop a photo of Legend, well, living perhaps his best life in the stands. She replaced his water bottle with a wine glass emoji and made Rosenthal look like he’s holding a loaf of bread.

Atkin shared the same pic on her Instagram account. “And by the last inning John and Mike finally understood baseball,” she teased.

