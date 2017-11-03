Chrissy Teigen Left a $1000 Tip for Ohio Outback Waitress

Paying it forward! Chrissy Teigen left a $1,000 tip for Centerville Outback Steakhouse waitress Mikayla Scott on Friday, October 27, the Associated Press reports.

The 21-year-old worker reportedly said that she was nervous to serve the model, who was there with husband John Legend as well as other friends, but was ultimately stunned to find the generous tip. “I was like, ’Oh my God,” she said. “Praise the Lord.”

Scott used the extra money to fix her family’s car and shared some of it with her co-workers, according to AP.

The Cravings author, who returned with her family to Legend’s hometown of Springfield, Ohio, to see a football game between local high schools, according to AP, has been open about her love for the chain restaurant in the past.

“Has anyone attempted to make a bloomin onion at home?” She tweeted on March 28 of the restaurant’s famous appetizer. “Did it work or does outback have special tricks.”

Celebrity Charity

The restaurant’s verified account responded, “We’d love to teach you our special Bloomin’ Onion tricks. Send us a DM and we’ll hook you up,” to which Teigen wrote, “PLEASE SEND AN OUTBACK CHEF TO MY HOME.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is often extremely generous with fans. In April, Teigen paid for a woman named Mercedes Edney’s beauty school tuition after coming across a fundraising post online. “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now,” Teigen wrote on the fundraising page after donating $5,605. “So excited to see you fulfill your dream!”

Edney took to Instagram shortly after receiving Teigen’s donation to express her gratitude “Something absolutely amazing happened last night. Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605,” she wrote at the time. “I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser. @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school.”

