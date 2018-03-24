Chrissy Teigen revealed she no longer uses Snapchat after the company posted a controversial ad featuring Rihanna and Chris Brown that made light of domestic violence.

“I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll…no bueno,” the Lip Sync Battle host, 34, tweeted on Saturday, March 24. The post has been liked more than 38,000 times and retweeted over 2,500 times.

As previously reported, Snapchat lost $800 million in its stock market value after the app posted an ad that asked users whether they’d prefer to “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” The ad, which referenced an incident before the 2009 Grammys where Brown beat up his then-girlfriend, prompted Rihanna to condemn the company: “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!” Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, took the company to task and said, “They should change their name from Snapchat to Tone Deaf.”

Snapchat later apologized for the incident, saying that the ad was “approved in error.”

When a follower pointed out to Teigen that disgruntled celebrities who complain about Snapchat cause employees to be fired and suggested they work with the company to find a solution, the model responded, “Except concerns have been brought up for months and this isn’t different from any other company where quality affects sales. Everyone has been very vocal about the changes and frustrations. Consumers shouldn’t *have* to work with companies beyond that.”

2018 has not been the best year for Snapchat. Not only are users annoyed with the app’s recent upgrade, but after Kylie Jenner tweeted, “does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me,” the company’s stock reportedly fell more than 7 percent.

