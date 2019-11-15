



The couple who screams together stays together! Chrissy Teigen gave her husband, John Legend, a giant jump scare that would have made Ellen DeGeneres proud on Friday, November 15.

The multihyphenate, 40, served as guest host on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he showed viewers a parody video of his 2013 hit “All of Me.” Instead of Teigen, 33, starring in the video, DeGeneres, 61, took her place.

“She’ll be very, very, very jealous of Ellen,” he told the audience before Teigen popped out of the infamous side table to surprise her husband.

While Legend recovered from the fright, the Cravings cookbook author revealed that scaring him had its downside. “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Teigen said after she emerged from the box. “Honestly, I’m so exhausted.”

She noted that it wasn’t hard to dupe Legend because “he’s very unaware of anything around him.” Teigen told the crowd. “We get in fights on the airplane and stuff. He’ll hit people with his bag and I’m like, ‘Apologize!'”

The Grammy winner quipped back, “If you wanted to cheat on me, you could probably get away with it,” to which Teigen joked, “Oh, no. I have a million times.”

Legend shared a sweet lesser-known fact about the music video for “All of Me,” which the singer wrote for Teigen. He told the audience that the video was filmed during the week of their wedding.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost and Legend tied the knot in 2013 and are the parents of daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 18 months.

Six years and two children later, Legend is still just as smitten with his wife as when they first wed. Earlier this month, the pair took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair where the “Green Light” singer made some adorable confessions about his wife.

When Teigen asked Legend if he was waiting for her to lose the baby weight, he truthfully replied, “No. You look perfect.” The Bring the Funny cohost took things a step further and inquired if there were any of her dishes that he would “rather not eat again.” Legend responded there were “honestly” none that he could think of.