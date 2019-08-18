Chrissy Teigen shares the good, the bad and the ugly with her social media followers — and on Saturday, August 17, that included showing off an unexpected health scare.

“Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness,” the Cravings author, 33, tweeted alongside a selfie that showed her bottom lip swollen to almost twice the normal size. “Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world.”

did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world

Teigen — who was in Utah for her friends’ wedding — described her lip as “so big it’s shiny and hard like glass.”

Later in the day, the Lip Sync Battle cohost shared a video of herself resting in bed with her still swollen lip. “This is premeditated murder if you ask me,” Teigen captioned the clip, in which she called out her pals for getting married in a place that would “try to destroy” her.

Teigen, however, didn’t let the lip blunder stop her and her husband, John Legend, from attending the outdoor wedding celebration. In one Instagram Story posted to her page, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model can be seen using an oxygen treatment as she and the “All of Me” crooner, 40, wait for the ceremony to begin.

The couple — who wed in September 2013 — looked stunning in a snap posted by Legend. “Wedding date!” he captioned the photo of himself and Teigen. “Congratulations to @lukecdillon and @meghan.mackenzie!!”

Teigen and Legend, who are parents of daughter, Luna, 3, and 17-month-old son, Miles, currently have their hands full at home. The cookbook author opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about the wild personality of her little boy.

“I thought he’d be super quiet,” the Bring the Funny judge told Us. “I thought he’d be a little John [Legend], and I thought he’d be very chill, romantic and lovey — but no. He’s insane. You just never know!”

