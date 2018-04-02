Chrissy Teigen Slams Bill O’Reilly While Live Tweeting ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

While many viewers tuned in to NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live to watch John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper reenact one of the classics, others kept an eye on Twitter to watch the reactions of Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, who live tweeted the entire event. Her last tweet of the night came in the form of a response to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez,” O’Reilly, 68, tweeted, referencing Legend’s tattoos. Teigen, 32, quickly fired back, retweeting the message and adding, “Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars.”

In October 2017, The New York Times reported that O’Reilly had settled a sexual harassment claim made by Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl for $32 million. Allegations included “a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material.” O’Reilly denied all claims.

While O’Reilly felt the need to criticize the live performance, overall, the special received rave reviews – and some very entertaining tweets from Teigen, who also tweeted some behind-the-scenes tidbit, starting her night inside Legend’s trailer with their daughter, Luna. The little girl, who turns 2 years old in just two weeks, cuddled on the couch with her dad while listening to Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks.”

Here are few more memorable tweets from Teigen throughout the night:

One guy looks EXACTLY like milo yiannopoulos. Try to spot him. #findmilo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

I just took theeeeeeee most orgasmic pee — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

The reviews are in!!! The people love it!!!! https://t.co/dl4nbs2ZF4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!