Chrissy Teigen has a new gig! Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that the star is set to headline PopSugar’s Play/Ground festival at Pier 94 in New York City on June 22 and 23. Teigen, 33, will headline the event alongside Issa Rae and Mandy Moore. Additional talent has yet to be announced.

The two-day festival, which is in its second year, celebrates wellness and empowerment, and is billed as an experiential wonderland that will provide experiences that are both playful and grounding. The event seeks to bring together a large and engaged community of women with today’s most compelling leaders, experts, and artists. Festival-goers can expect one-of-a-kind programming that has something for everyone, with an emphasis on wellness, career advancement, activism, self-care and self-love.

For Teigen, the decision to headline the festival, and take part in a series of panel conversations, was a no-brainer. “PopSugar has been a part of my life for so, so long,” she tells Us exclusively, recalling that she used to have modeling gigs in the same building as the brand’s offices.

“Honestly, they’ve just been super supportive of me for so many years now,” she explains. “I knew that I wanted to help support them with this.”

Though the Cravings author has never met co-headliner Mandy Moore, 34, and only interacted with Issa Rae, also 34, in passing, she’s psyched to be taking part in the event alongside them. “I’m a huge fan,” she says. “Hopefully they’ll want to bond with me.”

In addition to the talks helmed by Teigen, Rae and Moore, the festival will also feature a variety of spaces where attendees can participate in workouts from today’s leading influencers, take part in spirituality workshops, visit a dedicated beauty hub and more.

“I think it’s amazing that we have so many different types of women coming to lend their voices, and women are obviously amazing speakers but we also listen and take in information,” Teigen tells Us. “To be able to sit there and learn from all these women – women who have been through it all, seen it all, and done it all – to be able to hear their stories and hear maybe mistakes they’ve made … I love that part of it.”

Though Teigen is never one to hold back, she’s ready for others to follow suit. “I just hope it gets real and raw and everybody learns something,” she says. “[I hope everyone has] a positive takeaway from it.”

For more information on PopSugar Play/Ground and to purchase tickets, go to www.popsugarplayground.com.

