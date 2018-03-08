Anyone who has ever loved and lost a pet knows exactly what Chrissy Teigen is going through right now.

The pregnant supermodel, 32, and her husband John Legend are mourning the loss of their English bulldog, Puddy, who passed away on Wednesday, March 7.

Puddy has made frequent appearances on Teigen’s social media through the years. And Puddy continues to have a big presence — thanks to Teigen who has been trolling her pals with reminders that he has gone to heaven.

When Teigen saw that one of her girlfriends** had posted a photo of herself frolicking in the snow in New York City Wednesday, she chimed in: “Glad to see your so happy my dog died.” Later that day, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin Instagrammed a picture of Ouai rose hair and body oil. “Puddy hated roses,” wrote Teigen. She then added, “my dog just died.”

Though Teigen has managed to find some humor in the loss, she spent Wednesday sharing heartbreaking memories — including a video of Puddy licking her 23-month-old daughter Luna’s feet.

“John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute. “He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything.”

“We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours,” she continued. “I always knew I would lose a piece of me when you left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!