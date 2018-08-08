Do you believe in life after love? It seems Christian Siriano does. The 32-year-old designer opened up about his interest in dating after splitting from husband Brad Walsh in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I hope one day I will,” Siriano affirmed to Us at the #BeBowled: Shoe Design Challenge Fashion Show in New York City. “That’s the goal.” (The pair announced their separation in June 2018 after nearly two years of marriage.)

Since sharing his difficult news, The Project Runway season 4 winner has taken time for himself — enjoying a little R&R in Tulum, Mexico, with pals including Alicia Silverstone.

“It was amazing,” the star said of the group’s beach escape. “I surround myself with people who can hang with anyone. We had so much fun. We had little photo shoots. It was really nice.”

And since returning home from his tropical retreat, the Maryland native, who joined HQ Trivia’s Sarah Pribus as a judge for the Bowlero Corp’s nationwide contest to find the next bowling shoe designer, has kept work his main focus. His next project? New York Fashion Week. “It’s so hard because it’s like you wanna have summer, and you wanna have fun. And then, you’re like, ‘oh wait, I have, like, three weeks to do an entire collection basically and make sure it looks good,’ he quipped. “It’s definitely a challenge. The next three weeks are hard, but I usually pull it together in the end. There are always last-minute things.”

Adding to the pressure, Siriano admits that it’s not easy to present his designs during New York’s most notable week of fashion. “I try not to watch or listen too much [to the crowd] because you’re working so hard. You’re putting your art and your craft out there for, basically, people to judge,” he explained. “That’s a really hard thing. So I try to, I don’t know, not pay too much attention. And then usually it works out.”

